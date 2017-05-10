Scottish Championship - Play-off Semi-Final - 1st Leg
Airdrieonians19:45Alloa
Venue: Excelsior Stadium, Scotland

Airdrieonians v Alloa Athletic

Line-ups

Airdrieonians

  • 1Ferguson
  • 4McIntosh
  • 5Mensing
  • 6Gorman
  • 2Stewart
  • 8Hutton
  • 10Conroy
  • 3MacDonald
  • 7Brown
  • 11Russell
  • 9Ryan

Substitutes

  • 12Boateng
  • 14McKay
  • 15Leitch
  • 16Loudon
  • 17Kerr

Alloa

  • 1Parry
  • 2Taggart
  • 4McKeown
  • 5Graham
  • 3Waters
  • 7Cawley
  • 8Flannigan
  • 10Kirkpatrick
  • 6Holmes
  • 9Spence
  • 11Mackin

Substitutes

  • 12Marr
  • 14Robertson
  • 15Hetherington
  • 16McCluskey
  • 17Longworth
  • 18Martin
  • 21McDowall
Referee:
Stephen Finnie

Top Stories