Airdrieonians v Alloa Athletic
-
- From the section Football
Line-ups
Airdrieonians
- 1Ferguson
- 4McIntosh
- 5Mensing
- 6Gorman
- 2Stewart
- 8Hutton
- 10Conroy
- 3MacDonald
- 7Brown
- 11Russell
- 9Ryan
Substitutes
- 12Boateng
- 14McKay
- 15Leitch
- 16Loudon
- 17Kerr
Alloa
- 1Parry
- 2Taggart
- 4McKeown
- 5Graham
- 3Waters
- 7Cawley
- 8Flannigan
- 10Kirkpatrick
- 6Holmes
- 9Spence
- 11Mackin
Substitutes
- 12Marr
- 14Robertson
- 15Hetherington
- 16McCluskey
- 17Longworth
- 18Martin
- 21McDowall
- Referee:
- Stephen Finnie