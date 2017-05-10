Scottish League One - Play-off Semi-Final - 1st Leg
Montrose0Peterhead0

Montrose v Peterhead

Line-ups

Montrose

  • 1Fleming
  • 2Ballantyne
  • 6Pascazio
  • 5Allan
  • 3Steeves
  • 7Webster
  • 4Watson
  • 8Callaghan
  • 11Smith
  • 10Templeman
  • 9Fraser

Substitutes

  • 12Masson
  • 14Hay
  • 15Ferguson
  • 16McWalter
  • 17Campbell
  • 18Campbell
  • 21Millar

Peterhead

  • 1Smith
  • 2Reid
  • 4Strachan
  • 5Ross
  • 3Noble
  • 7Stevenson
  • 6Brown
  • 8Redman
  • 11Anderson
  • 9McAllister
  • 10Brown

Substitutes

  • 12Ferry
  • 14Gordon
  • 15McIntosh
  • 16Smith
  • 17Riley
  • 18Comrie
  • 21Hobday
Referee:
Mat Northcroft

Live Text

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

