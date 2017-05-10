Scottish League One - Play-off Semi-Final - 1st Leg
Annan Athletic19:45Forfar
Venue: Galabank, Scotland

Annan Athletic v Forfar Athletic

Line-ups

Annan Athletic

  • 1Currie
  • 2Home
  • 4Krissian
  • 5Swinglehurst
  • 3Lucas
  • 7Omar
  • 8Cuddihy
  • 6Skelton
  • 11Flanagan
  • 9Weatherson
  • 10Smith

Substitutes

  • 12Mitchell
  • 14McKenna
  • 15Bronsky
  • 16Wright
  • 17Dachnowicz
  • 18Osadolor
  • 19Watson

Forfar

  • 1Adam
  • 2Bain
  • 5Travis
  • 8O'Brien
  • 3McLaughlin
  • 7Cox
  • 4Fotheringham
  • 6Munro
  • 11Denholm
  • 9Lister
  • 10Swankie

Substitutes

  • 12Peters
  • 14Malcolm
  • 15Malone
  • 16Scott
  • 17Milne
  • 18Malone
  • 21McGovern
Referee:
Crawford Allan

