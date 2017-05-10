Annan Athletic v Forfar Athletic
-
- From the section Football
Line-ups
Annan Athletic
- 1Currie
- 2Home
- 4Krissian
- 5Swinglehurst
- 3Lucas
- 7Omar
- 8Cuddihy
- 6Skelton
- 11Flanagan
- 9Weatherson
- 10Smith
Substitutes
- 12Mitchell
- 14McKenna
- 15Bronsky
- 16Wright
- 17Dachnowicz
- 18Osadolor
- 19Watson
Forfar
- 1Adam
- 2Bain
- 5Travis
- 8O'Brien
- 3McLaughlin
- 7Cox
- 4Fotheringham
- 6Munro
- 11Denholm
- 9Lister
- 10Swankie
Substitutes
- 12Peters
- 14Malcolm
- 15Malone
- 16Scott
- 17Milne
- 18Malone
- 21McGovern
- Referee:
- Crawford Allan