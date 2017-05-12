League Two - 1st Leg
Carlisle18:30Exeter
Venue: Brunton Park

Carlisle United v Exeter City

Jason Kennedy
Jason Kennedy has scored 10 goals in 31 appearances this season
Sky Bet League Two play-off semi-final first leg
Coverage: BBC local radio; live text commentary on the BBC Sport website and app

    Striker Jabo Ibehre (hamstring) and midfielder Jason Kennedy (groin) will have their fitness tested before Carlisle's game with Exeter.

    Mike Jones is the only absentee for the play-off semi-final first leg.

    Exeter left-back Craig Woodman is back from a broken arm and midfielder Matt Oakley is fit after a hip problem, with both likely to return to the squad.

    Lee Holmes is expected to remain on the bench as he approaches full fitness, with Robbie Simpson (ankle) still out.

    Only Newport and relegated Leyton Orient spent more time in the League Two drop zone than Exeter this season, while Paul Tisdale's side failed to beat any of the other play-off teams in the regular campaign.

    The Cumbrians won 3-2 at Exeter on the final day of the season to confirm their place in the play-offs.

    Exeter manager Paul Tisdale told BBC Spotlight:

    "We're proud to have got to this point when you consider what a tough season it's been, especially early on.

    "I think there must have been a few people looking at me rather strangely when we were bottom of the league and I was saying this is the best team I've had in a few years.

    "We think we're capable of of beating any team in the league, and it just so happens these three teams we haven't, but we have beaten Doncaster and we have beaten Portsmouth."

    Match facts

    • Carlisle won both league matches against Exeter this season, beating them 3-2 in November and again on the final day of the season by the same score.
    • Exeter conceded in the 89th and 90th minute away at Carlisle in November to go from 2-1 up to 3-2 down.
    • Reuben Reid has found the net in each of his last three games against Carlisle, including both of Exeter's opening goals against them this season.
    • Carlisle have never progressed from a play-off semi-final (1993-94 v Wycombe in fourth tier and 2007-08 v Leeds in third tier).
    • This will be Exeter's first time in the play-offs in any division. They did, however, win the 2007-08 Conference National play-off, beating Cambridge.
    • The last time a team in sixth place won the League Two play-offs was in 2010-11 (Stevenage).
    • Danny Grainger's two penalties against Exeter on the final day ended an 18-game run for him without scoring in all competitions.
    • Only Plymouth (45 points) had a better away record in League Two this season than the Grecians (42 points, W13 D3 L7).

    As It Stands

    TeamPWDLFAGDPts
    1Portsmouth462691179403987
    2Plymouth462691171462587
    3Doncaster4625101185553085
    4Luton462017970432777
    5Exeter462181775561971
    6Carlisle461817116968171
    7Blackpool4618161269462370
    8Colchester4619121567571069
    9Wycombe461912155853569
    10Stevenage46207196763467
    11Cambridge46199185850866
    12Mansfield461715145450466
    13Accrington461714155956365
    14Grimsby461711185963-462
    15Barnet461415175764-757
    16Notts County46168225476-2256
    17Crewe461413195867-955
    18Morecambe461410225373-2052
    19Crawley461312215371-1851
    20Yeovil461117184964-1550
    21Cheltenham461214204969-2050
    22Newport461212225173-2248
    23Hartlepool461113225475-2146
    24Leyton Orient46106304787-4036
