Carlisle United v Exeter City

Sky Bet League Two play-off semi-final first leg Coverage: BBC local radio; live text commentary on the BBC Sport website and app

Striker Jabo Ibehre (hamstring) and midfielder Jason Kennedy (groin) will have their fitness tested before Carlisle's game with Exeter.

Mike Jones is the only absentee for the play-off semi-final first leg.

Exeter left-back Craig Woodman is back from a broken arm and midfielder Matt Oakley is fit after a hip problem, with both likely to return to the squad.

Lee Holmes is expected to remain on the bench as he approaches full fitness, with Robbie Simpson (ankle) still out.

Only Newport and relegated Leyton Orient spent more time in the League Two drop zone than Exeter this season, while Paul Tisdale's side failed to beat any of the other play-off teams in the regular campaign.

The Cumbrians won 3-2 at Exeter on the final day of the season to confirm their place in the play-offs.

Exeter manager Paul Tisdale told BBC Spotlight:

"We're proud to have got to this point when you consider what a tough season it's been, especially early on.

"I think there must have been a few people looking at me rather strangely when we were bottom of the league and I was saying this is the best team I've had in a few years.

"We think we're capable of of beating any team in the league, and it just so happens these three teams we haven't, but we have beaten Doncaster and we have beaten Portsmouth."

