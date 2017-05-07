Scottish Gossip: Tierney, Celtic, McKay, Rangers, McTominay

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers is bracing himself for summer bids from European clubs for left-back Kieran Tierney, with Chelsea a contender for the £20m-rated Scotland international.(Sunday Mail)

Arsenal and Manchester United have also taken note of 19-year-old Tierney's performances. (Mail on Sunday)

Meanwhile, Rodgers finds it "staggering" that Celtic may end up with fewer tickets than Aberdeen for the Scottish Cup final.(Sun)

Tierney has been a regular in the Celtic team since last season

Rangers boss Pedro Caixinha wants an answer from Barrie McKay, 22, over his future next week, with the winger out of contract next summer and having knocked back an offer to extend his current deal. (Sunday Mail)

Caixinha only wants players at Ibrox that are "feeling passionate" about the club.(Scotland on Sunday)

The Portuguese manager, 46, has set a date of 5 June for his Rangers squad to start work for next season - just over two weeks after their last game this term. (Mail on Sunday)

Hibernian head coach Neil Lennon insists winning the Scottish Championship this season was just as sweet as the top-flight title success he enjoyed as Celtic manager.(Sunday Mail)

Lennon led Hibs to promotion in his first season in charge

Partick Thistle academy director and former Firhill striker Gerry Britton says his current post is the only one he would have left his legal career for. (Herald - subscription required)

Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay, 20, is nearing a call-up to the Scotland Under-21 squad after making United's bench for their midweek Europa League win over Celta Vigo.(Sunday Mail)

Major League Soccer side Los Angeles Galaxy want to stage an X Factor-style television show in a bid to unearth talented British players to join them.(Mail on Sunday)