Port Vale: Kidsgrove businessman Kevin Jones makes offer for relegated club

Vale Park will witness League Two football next season for the first time since 2013

Port Vale have have received a second offer from a local businessman to buy the relegated club, reports BBC Stoke.

Kevin Jones - the owner of IT suppliers Manorshop in Kidsgrove - has made a formal £1.25m bid, matching the offer made by Burslem based IT company Synectics Solutions earlier this week.

It follows owner Norman Smurthwaite's decision to stand down as chairman.

Smurthwaite and ex-business partner Paul Wildes paid £1.25m when buying Vale out of administration in 2012.

Jones, who currently sponsors Vale Park's Railway Stand, would make up one part of a four-person consortium of local business owners.

The new bidder's family have long-standing connections with the relegated League One club.

His father Alan is a former director, who served under Bill Bell's tenure as chairman.

As part of Jones' offer, his father Alan would become chairman, while former Vale player and manager Brian Horton, 68, and ex-Tranmere and Rotherham manager Ronnie Moore, 64, would be brought in as directors of football.

Vale, who confirmed the appointment of Michael Brown as their manager on Wednesday, were relegated back to League Two last Sunday after four seasons in League One.