Europa League play-offs: Dungannon Swifts out to cause upset in semi-final

Ballymena's Joe McKinney in action against Chris Hegarty of Dungannon Swifts

Dungannon Swifts manager Rodney McAree hopes his side can "spring a surprise" in Monday's Europa League play-off semi-final against Ballymena United.

The Swifts finished seventh in the Premiership after ending their campaign with a run of four straight victories.

"It will be difficult at Ballymena. We go in as underdogs but hopefully we can come out as winners," said McAree.

Cliftonville host Glenavon at Solitude in the other semi-final, with the winners meeting in the final on Friday.

"Finishing seventh to get a crack at the European play-offs was always an objective for this season and at least we have managed to achieve that," explained McAree.

"It is something to look forward to - we have a good dressing room and we are working extremely hard so hopefully we can spring a surprise."

Ballymena moved up to fourth place in the table on the final day of the regular season, their highest league finish since 1981, but their manager David Jeffrey is taking nothing for granted.

"To finish fourth was very pleasing and it's nice to have home advantage but Dungannon came to our place earlier in the season and gave us a footballing lesson, beating us 4-1, so we are expecting a tough encounter," warned Jeffrey.

Tomas Cosgrove and Andy McGrory vie for possession during Glenavon's 3-1 win over Cliftonville on 22 April

Both Cliftonville and Glenavon have become accustomed to being involved in European competition in recent years, but both have had disappointing campaigns by their own standards.

The Reds dropped to fifth after losing to Linfield and will have temporary boss Tommy Breslin and his assistant Peter Murray at the helm again for the visit of the Lurgan Blues.

Glenavon midfielder Aaron Canning is unlikely to feature as he suffers from back problems which are exacerbated by playing on plastic pitches.

Striker Guy Bates is an injury doubt with a knee injury sustained against Cliftonville, while Chris Turner is also a major concern for Glenavon manager Gary Hamilton.

On a more positive note, Caolan Marron, who limped off with an ankle injury in the club's final league game at Seaview, was able to take part in training on Thursday and Saturday.

"It's a semi-final and whoever turns up, whoever is braver will win the game," said Hamilton.

"We've let our supporters down a little bit so far this season and let ourselves down in losing semi-finals in the Irish Cup and League Cup, so we don't want to underachieve again in a third one."

There will be live coverage of the semi-finals on BBC Radio Ulster medium wave and the BBC Sport website from 19:30 BST on Monday 8 May.