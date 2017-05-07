WSL 1 Spring Series: Manchester City, Arsenal Ladies & Liverpool win

Media playback is not supported on this device Highlights: Man City survive scare to beat Reading

Manchester City, Arsenal and Liverpool all earned victories on a Sunday packed with goals in Women's Super League One.

City came from behind to beat Reading 3-2, Arsenal eased to a 5-1 win at Yeovil and Liverpool overcame Women's FA Cup finalists Birmingham 2-0.

Liverpool's win stretched their lead at the top to four points after four games, but Manchester City and second-placed Chelsea have two games in hand.

Yeovil remain bottom after four league defeats since their promotion in 2016.

The Lady Glovers fell behind early on to England striker Jodie Taylor's penalty and it was soon 2-0 to Arsenal through Molly Clark's own goal.

Taylor's finish and Danielle Carter's header put the visitors 4-0 up, while Lucy Quinn slotted in a Yeovil consolation before half-time.

Former USA international Heather O'Reilly added the Gunners' fifth from the spot in the second half, after England right-back Alex Scott was obstructed by Helen Bleazard.

Things were far tougher for Manchester City at Adams Park, where they led through England winger Nikita Parris but fell behind after the break as Reading hit back through Jade Moore's fine strike and Lauren Bruton's penalty.

But Parris and international team-mate Jill Scott both scored within two minutes as the 2016 league champions fought back to earn their first league win of the Spring Series.

Birmingham - who made five changes in their final game before facing City at Wembley on 13 May - lost for the first time under manager Marc Skinner, but were unfortunate as they hit the woodwork three times.

Forward Jess Clarke and centre-back Gemma Bonner were on target for the table-topping Reds in the second half to settle a hard-fought game.