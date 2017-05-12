Fulham v Reading

Fulham are on a six-game unbeaten run heading into the Championship play-offs

Sky Bet Championship play-off semi-final first leg Coverage: BBC Radio London and BBC Radio Berkshire; live text commentary on the BBC Sport website and app

Fulham will be without defenders Ragnar Sigurdsson (calf) and Michael Madl (ankle) for the play-off semi-final first leg against Reading.

Boss Slavisa Jokanovic does not expect either player to be fit for the second leg, but they might be available at Wembley should Fulham reach the final.

Reading manager Jaap Stam hopes to have midfielder Garath McCleary (groin) and defender Paul McShane (calf) involved.

His side were beaten 5-0 at Fulham in the regular season back in December.

Third-placed Reading are in the play-offs for the first time since 2011, when they were losing finalists to Swansea.

Fulham, who finished sixth, are in their first play-off campaign since losing in the third tier semi-finals in 1998.

Fulham manager Slavisa Jokanovic told BBC Radio London:

"I don't know what's better, playing the first leg at home or away. We know we're starting at home in this tie and we're happy and confident.

"That's the most important thing in this situation where we are now.

"We're not intimidated in this situation, we've prepared this week in the normal way and I don't need to revolutionise anything for this game.

"The players know what they need to do for this game. We must quietly concentrate on our normal practice before playing Reading."

Reading manager Jaap Stam told BBC Radio Berkshire:

"We're prepping in exactly the same way we have all season. There's no reason for us to do things differently in how we've been working throughout the season.

"These are games that really matter in terms of your nerves and everything that comes into the game, certain tactics maybe.

"It's about coolness of players, do they still have the same ability to deliver certain things under pressure?

"It's going to be interesting how this game's going to go for them and for us. We've got a mixture of young and experienced players, so it's going to be a great learning experience for everybody."

Analysis

Tim Dellor, BBC Radio Berkshire

Five times Reading have previously competed in the end-of-season play offs and five times Reading have failed to win promotion. Could it be sixth time lucky?

They certainly finished the regular season in good form, winning seven of their last 10 games.

What is giving fans sleepless nights at the moment is the occasional away glitch, when they concede goals like they are going out of fashion.

For Reading, it's about staying in the tie on Saturday. Then on Tuesday, with Reading boasting the second-best home record and Fulham having the second-best away record in the Championship, it will be all about who can hold their nerve.

Match facts