Lazio 7-3 Sampdoria

Lazio have scored 70 goals in 35 Serie A games this season

Lazio scored five first-half goals on their way to a crushing win over 10-man Sampdoria to all but qualify for next season's Europa League group stage.

Goals by Keita Balde Diao, Wesley Hoedt and Stefan de Vrij, together with penalties from Ciro Immobile and Felipe Anderson, put the hosts in control.

Senad Lulic and Immobile hit Lazio's sixth and seventh goals.

Sampdoria, who had Milan Skriniar sent off, scored through Karol Linetty and Fabio Quagliarella, who hit two.

Simone Inzaghi's Lazio have scored 18 goals in their past four Serie A games, including six against Palermo on 23 April.

Lazio, who are fourth in the table, need two more points from their final three games to guarantee a place in the group stages of the Europa League.

Troubled Palermo relegated

Palermo's relegation was sealed with three games remaining after a 1-1 draw away to Chievo.

Inter Milan's poor form continued with a 1-0 defeat at Genoa - the 18-time champions of Italy are seventh in the table and without a league win in seven.

Fiorentina were leading 1-0 away to Sassuolo when they had captain Gonzalo Rodriguez dismissed 18 minutes from time.

The game finished 2-2, with Federico Bernardeschi scoring a last minute equaliser for the 10-men visitors.

Inter Milan have lost five of their past six Serie A games

Resurgent Empoli beat Bologna 3-1 and relegated Pescara lost 1-0 at home to fellow strugglers Crotone.

Udinese drew 1-1 at home to fifth-placed Atalanta.