Match ends, Lazio 7, Sampdoria 3.
Lazio 7-3 Sampdoria
European Football
Lazio scored five first-half goals on their way to a crushing win over 10-man Sampdoria to all but qualify for next season's Europa League group stage.
Goals by Keita Balde Diao, Wesley Hoedt and Stefan de Vrij, together with penalties from Ciro Immobile and Felipe Anderson, put the hosts in control.
Senad Lulic and Immobile hit Lazio's sixth and seventh goals.
Sampdoria, who had Milan Skriniar sent off, scored through Karol Linetty and Fabio Quagliarella, who hit two.
Simone Inzaghi's Lazio have scored 18 goals in their past four Serie A games, including six against Palermo on 23 April.
Lazio, who are fourth in the table, need two more points from their final three games to guarantee a place in the group stages of the Europa League.
Troubled Palermo relegated
Palermo's relegation was sealed with three games remaining after a 1-1 draw away to Chievo.
Inter Milan's poor form continued with a 1-0 defeat at Genoa - the 18-time champions of Italy are seventh in the table and without a league win in seven.
Fiorentina were leading 1-0 away to Sassuolo when they had captain Gonzalo Rodriguez dismissed 18 minutes from time.
The game finished 2-2, with Federico Bernardeschi scoring a last minute equaliser for the 10-men visitors.
Resurgent Empoli beat Bologna 3-1 and relegated Pescara lost 1-0 at home to fellow strugglers Crotone.
Udinese drew 1-1 at home to fifth-placed Atalanta.
Line-ups
Lazio
- 1Strakosha
- 13Fortuna dos Santos
- 3de VrijSubstituted forGabarrón Gilat 63'minutes
- 2Hoedt
- 10Pereira Gomes
- 21Milinkovic-SavicSubstituted forMurgiaat 64'minutes
- 20BigliaSubstituted forLombardiat 68'minutes
- 19Lulic
- 6J Lukaku
- 14Balde Diao
- 17Immobile
Substitutes
- 4Gabarrón Gil
- 8Basta
- 9Djordjevic
- 11Crecco
- 25Lombardi
- 26Radu
- 31Adamonis
- 55Vargic
- 71Tounkara
- 80Javorcic
- 96Murgia
Sampdoria
- 1Puggioni
- 24BereszynskiSubstituted forSalaat 68'minutes
- 26Silvestre
- 37SkriniarBooked at 18mins
- 5DodôSubstituted forPavlovicat 45'minutes
- 8Barreto
- 34Torreira
- 16Linetty
- 23Djuricic
- 27QuagliarellaBooked at 78mins
- 14SchickSubstituted forReginiat 20'minutes
Substitutes
- 4Simic
- 9Muriel
- 10Fernandes
- 11Álvarez
- 12Krapikas
- 18Praet
- 19Regini
- 20Pavlovic
- 21Cigarini
- 22Sala
- 30Falcone
- 47Budimir
- Referee:
- Paolo Silvio Mazzoleni
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home51%
- Away49%
- Shots
- Home19
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home11
- Away7
- Corners
- Home11
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home13
- Away6
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Lazio 7, Sampdoria 3.
Goal!
Goal! Lazio 7, Sampdoria 3. Fabio Quagliarella (Sampdoria) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the centre of the goal.
Penalty conceded by Wallace (Lazio) after a foul in the penalty area.
Penalty Sampdoria. Lucas Torreira draws a foul in the penalty area.
Foul by Wallace (Lazio).
Filip Djuricic (Sampdoria) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Vasco Regini (Sampdoria) because of an injury.
Foul by Senad Lulic (Lazio).
Fabio Quagliarella (Sampdoria) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Offside, Sampdoria. Christian Puggioni tries a through ball, but Fabio Quagliarella is caught offside.
Attempt saved. Keita (Lazio) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Alessandro Murgia (Lazio) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Lucas Torreira (Sampdoria).
Attempt missed. Felipe Anderson (Lazio) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Keita with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Lazio. Conceded by Vasco Regini.
Felipe Anderson (Lazio) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Edgar Barreto (Sampdoria).
Booking
Fabio Quagliarella (Sampdoria) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Senad Lulic (Lazio) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Fabio Quagliarella (Sampdoria).
Attempt saved. Cristiano Lombardi (Lazio) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Ciro Immobile with a through ball.
Corner, Lazio. Conceded by Daniel Pavlovic.
Attempt missed. Daniel Pavlovic (Sampdoria) left footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.
Fabio Quagliarella (Sampdoria) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Senad Lulic (Lazio).
Goal!
Goal! Lazio 7, Sampdoria 2. Fabio Quagliarella (Sampdoria) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Vasco Regini with a through ball.
Edgar Barreto (Sampdoria) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Felipe Anderson (Lazio).
Goal!
Goal! Lazio 7, Sampdoria 1. Ciro Immobile (Lazio) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Keita with a through ball.
Substitution
Substitution, Sampdoria. Jacopo Sala replaces Bartosz Bereszynski.
Substitution
Substitution, Lazio. Cristiano Lombardi replaces Lucas Biglia.
Corner, Lazio. Conceded by Bartosz Bereszynski.
Corner, Sampdoria. Conceded by Wesley Hoedt.
Goal!
Goal! Lazio 6, Sampdoria 1. Senad Lulic (Lazio) header from very close range to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Patric with a cross.
Substitution
Substitution, Lazio. Alessandro Murgia replaces Sergej Milinkovic-Savic.
Substitution
Substitution, Lazio. Patric replaces Stefan de Vrij.
Attempt saved. Jordan Lukaku (Lazio) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Lucas Biglia.
Corner, Lazio. Conceded by Bartosz Bereszynski.