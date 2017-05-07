Diego Maradona: Argentina legend appointed head coach of UAE's Al-Fujairah

The appointment marks a return to management after a five-year gap for Maradona

Argentina legend Diego Maradona has been appointed head coach of Al-Fujairah FC, the United Arab Emirates second-tier club say.

It is the 56-year-old's first job since he was sacked as manager of UAE side Al Wasl in July 2012.

Al-Fujairah tweeted a picture of Maradona holding the club's shirt.

"I want to tell you that I am the new coach of Al-Fujairah SC, in the second division of the United Arab Emirates," Maradona added on his Facebook page.

Maradona helped Argentina win the World Cup as a player in 1986 and managed his country between 2008-10.