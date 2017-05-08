Newport County: 'Difficult' not to offer job to Mike Flynn - Gavin Foxall

Media playback is not supported on this device Newport boss Mike Flynn: 'I am absolutely ecstatic'

Newport County director Gavin Foxall has said it "would be very difficult" not to appoint Mike Flynn as the club's permanent manager.

Flynn secured League Two survival having taken over as caretaker when County were 11 points adrift of safety.

The 36-year-old wants the job on a permanent basis and will have talks with the club's board this week.

"We just need to sort a few things out with him," Foxall told BBC Radio Wales' Good Morning Wales.

"I would have thought it would be very difficult for any of the directors to walk around Newport if Michael didn't get the job."

Former Newport midfielder Flynn replaced the sacked Graham Westley as County manager in March with the club bottom of League Two.

County won seven of their final 12 games, including a dramatic 2-1 win over Notts County on the final day of the season kept them in League Two at the expense of Hartlepool United.

Foxall described Newport's escape from relegation as "unbelievable" and said Flynn had "galvanised" the players since his arrival.

"He is a Newport boy through and through and he has done a phenomenal job," Foxall said.

"We are sitting down with Michael this week and I have been speaking to him a lot over the weekend as well.

"He didn't want to have those conversations until the season was over so we are going to do that now.

"Michael has put himself in the position where he has shown what he can do with those around him as well.

"I suspect we will be making an announcement this week."