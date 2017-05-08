Torquay United: Luke Young & Courtney Richards among seven offered new deals

Torquay won their last three games and secured safety on the final day

Torquay United have offered new deals to seven players, including Luke Young and skipper Courtney Richards, with a further five waiting on their futures.

Ex-Plymouth midfielder Young, 24, won player of the season at the National League club as they avoided relegation.

Brendan Moore, Sean McGinty, Ruairi Keating, Dan Sparkes and Aman Verma are the others offered contract extensions.

The Gulls have released Ben Gerring and Charlie Duke, while Damon Lathrope and Sam Chaney are already under contract.

Top-scorer Brett Williams is among five players yet to be offered terms, along with Giancarlo Gallifuoco, Shaun Harrad, Lathaniel Rowe-Turner and Myles Anderson.

They, along with the club, are free to consider their options, but could yet stay at Plainmoor.

"I want to make it very clear that any one of these players would be a valuable asset to our squad for next season and the door definitely remains open," said Torquay boss Kevin Nicholson.