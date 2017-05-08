Niall Mason: Doncaster Rovers sign on-loan Aston Villa defender

Niall Mason is eligible to play for England, the USA or India

Doncaster Rovers have completed the signing of Aston Villa defender Niall Mason for an undisclosed fee.

The 20-year-old spent the season on loan at Rovers, making 42 appearances as they won promotion from League Two, and has now signed a two-year deal.

"I had a couple of options to go a bit higher up the pyramid, but this is a great platform for me," Mason said.

"I am working with a manager and coaching staff who know my game inside out and can get the best out of me."

Mason spent part of his childhood in Spain, being signed to the Real Madrid academy at the age of seven.

He was later on the books of Blackburn and Southampton, before joining Villa in 2015.

