Swansea City: Striker Llorente hits back at Lampard criticism

Spanish striker Fernando Llorente arrived at Swansea City from Sevilla last summer

Swansea City's top scorer Fernando Llorente has dismissed criticism about his work rate from former England international Frank Lampard.

Following the Swans' defeat at Watford last month, Lampard described the Spaniard as 'sluggish' and 'sloppy.'

Llorente scored a precious winner in Saturday's victory over Everton and shrugged off Lampard's comments.

"I think I do a lot of work for my team, not only goals. Our coach sees all my work," said Llorente.

On Match of the Day former Chelsea favourite Lampard, who had a a loan spell at Swansea early in his career, highlighted the fact that statistics showed Llorente had sprinted less than 20 metres in the game at Vicarage Road.

But 32-year-old Llorente, whose 13th goal of the campaign against the Toffees lifted the Swans out of the bottom three, countered: "I don't see anything in that (Lampard's comments). I'm only concentrating on my work to help my team.

"My numbers are there. I had problems during some parts of the season with injury. It's difficult when you have an injury and you come back at first," he said. "I do my thing when I am on the pitch and nothing more."

'My confidence is up'

The win over Everton saw Paul Clement's Swans overtake Hull and move out of the relegation places following the Tigers' shock defeat to Sunderland.

Swansea travel to the Stadium of Light for their next Premier League outing on Saturday before concluding their campaign at home to West Brom on 21 May.

The Welsh club now have their destiny in their own hands and could even clinch survival this weekend if they win at Sunderland and Hull are beaten by Crystal Palace, the Eagles themselves not yet safe.

World Cup winner Llorente says the Swans players are confident they will finish the job.

"If we continue in this way I think we will stay in the Premier League." said Llorente.

"It was very important for our confidence (the Everton win). I'm very proud of my team. We showed good intensity. We have to continue this way.

"We know if we win our next two games we are staying in the Premier League. Our confidence is up. This victory was important for us. We need to be focussed this week on the match against Sunderland."

And the Swans top-scorer says he is delighted by his goal tally so far, adding: "I'm very happy about this. It's my first year in the Premier League.

"It's amazing and I have to continue in this way. I want to score in the next match. My confidence is up."