David Wagner: Huddersfield Town head coach happy with 'underdog' role in play-offs

David Wagner guided Huddersfield into fifth in the Championship in his first full season in charge

Huddersfield Town will enjoy being considered outsiders in the Championship play-offs, said head coach David Wagner.

The Terriers face Sheffield Wednesday in the first leg of their semi-final on Sunday, having lost three of their final four league games.

"Everybody likes to be on a high, we're not," Wagner, 45, told BBC Radio Leeds.

"But if we have shown something over the season it's that this for us is not important. We like the underdog role."

Huddersfield were beaten 3-0 at home by Cardiff on Sunday, having also lost to Birmingham and Fulham in their final quartet of games.

But Wagner is confident his players will rediscover their form against the Owls, with a place in the final at Wembley against either Reading or Fulham up for grabs.

"We are always able to go over dips. We are not totally blind, we are in this competition for a reason," he said.

"Huddersfield Town is still in the race. We are totally humble as always but we are ambitious.

"I am totally sure that we will be really at our best on Sunday."

Wagner expects striker Elias Kachunga, who has had a calf injury, to return to full training on Wednesday.