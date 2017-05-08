Premiership play-off: Institute target first-leg advantage against Carrick

Former Derry City player Deery aims to lead Institute to the Irish Premiership

Institute manager Kevin Deery hopes to capitalise on home advantage in the promotion/relegation play-off first leg against Carrick Rangers on Tuesday.

A 3-2 aggregate win over Ballyclare Comrades saw Institute to go through to meet Carrick.

"We have to show the same mentality and desire as we did against Ballyclare at Drumahoe and take something to Carrick," said Deery.

The second leg takes place at the Belfast Loughshore Arena on Friday.

Institute won 3-1 at the Riverside Stadium in the Championship play-off after losing the first leg 1-0 at Dixon Park.

The north-west club are aiming for promotion while Rangers will be determined to maintain their top-flight status.

Quartet to lead Carrick

Mitch Whitty, Phil Lewis, Glenn Taggart and Noel Dean will be in charge of Carrick for the play-off games after the resignation of Aaron Callaghan last month.

"I feel the team that finishes second in the Championship should get a crack at the second-bottom side in the Premiership," added Deery.

"I'm not sure about Carrick - their manager resigned but I'm not sure if that's a good or bad thing.

"We have a coach here who spent a bit of time at Cliftonville this season, so he knows a bit about them and that helps.

"We just have to focus on ourselves and give ourselves every opportunity."