Juventus v Monaco

Monaco's French forward Kylian Mbappe, 18, hopes to add to his season's scoring tally of 18 goals in 20 games

Monaco are hoping for a historic comeback as they try to overturn a 2-0 first-leg deficit in their Champions League semi-final against Juventus on Tuesday.

The Italians have won all 11 knockout ties against Ligue 1 opponents.

Monaco have never won a game in Italy in seven attempts.

Only two teams have ever won a knockout tie in the competition after losing at home in the first leg and it has never been done from two goals down.

Ajax overcame Panathinaikos in 1996 and Inter Milan managed to beat Bayern Munich in 2011 - both, however, only needed to recover from a one goal deficit.

Monaco coach Leonardo Jardim has said that an early goal could be the catalyst for an upset.

"We have to stay confident, try to play our game and put on a good performance and if we score at the start of the game, maybe that could change things," he said.

Monaco, who themselves were the last French side to reach the final when they lost to Jose Mourinho's Porto in 2004, would also have to end Juve's four-year unbeaten home record in Europe and a run of six successive clean sheets in the competition.

Gonzalo Higuain struck twice in the first leg to ruthlessly finish two Dani Alves assists.

Both teams lead their own leagues and are on the brink of winning their respective titles while Juventus have also reached the Italian Cup final, putting them on course for a treble.

Juventus forward Paulo Dybala limped off during Saturday's 1-1 draw at home to Torino but coach Massimiliano Allegri said it was just cramp.

"It was normal in the circumstances and towards the end of the season," said Allegri, who warned his team not to think about any another result than a win.

"Monaco are a side with great talent and we have absolutely not yet sealed our qualification. We need to win the second leg," he added.

Monaco's 18-year-old striker Kylian Mbappe, one of the hottest properties in European football, has scored 18 goals in his past 20 competitive games, while the team also features resurgent Colombian forward Radamel Falcao.

MATCH FACTS