Women's Super League 1
Bristol City Women19:00Manchester City Women
Venue: Stoke Gifford Stadium

Bristol City Women v Manchester City Women

    Match report to follow.

    Find out more

    As It Stands

    TeamPWDLFAGDPts
    1Liverpool Ladies4310147710
    2Chelsea Ladies2200100106
    3Arsenal Ladies31209545
    4Sunderland Ladies31201015
    5Manchester City Women21104314
    6Bristol City Women310246-23
    7Reading Women4103712-53
    8Birmingham City Ladies302113-22
    9Yeovil Town Ladies4004418-140
    View full Women's Super League 1 table

    Top Stories