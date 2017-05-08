Europa League play-off: Ballymena 5-2 Dungannon Swifts

Media playback is not supported on this device Dominant Ballymena sweep aside Dungannon

Ballymena United clinched their place in the Europa League play-off final by beating 10-man Dungannon Swifts.

United were 3-0 up at half-time with Tony Kane scoring two and Joe McKinney netting the other while Dungannon's Andrew Burns got an early red card.

Kris Lowe pulled a goal back for Dungannon on 64 minutes but Johnny McMurray restored the three-goal gap.

Jamie Glackin got a second while Kyle Owens headed a fifth for Ballymena who will play Glenavon in Friday's final.

Dungannon, who finished seventh in the Irish Premiership, had gone into the match on the back of four straight league victories.

But they made a terrible start as Kane's shot took a lucky bounce which beat Swifts keeper Stuart Addis for Ballymena's third-minute opener.

Things quickly got worse as Burns was dismissed for a dangerous tackle on Leroy Millar in the fifth minute.

McKinney got his first goal for Ballymena with a curling shot to make it 2-0 and Kane's penalty - after Dougie Wilson's pull back on McMurray - had David Jeffrey's men three up at the break.

Lowe rifled a low shot past United keeper Ross Glendinning in the 64th minute but McMurray got Ballymena's fourth by converting Willie Faulkner's cross.

Glackin steered a shot for Dungannon's second but United defender Owens headed in from a corner for 5-2.

Europa League play-off semi-finals Ballymena United 5-2 Dungannon Swifts Cliftonville 3-5 Glenavon