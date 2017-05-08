Kilmarnock: Freddie Woodman will not feature again after England selection

Kilmarnock goalkeeper Freddie Woodman has kept five clean sheets in 15 games

Kilmarnock goalkeeper Freddie Woodman has played his last game for the club after being called up to England's under-20 World Cup squad.

The 20-year-old, on loan at Rugby Park from Newcastle, will miss Killie's remaining games against Inverness, Motherwell and Ross County.

The England under-20 squad flies to Japan tomorrow, with the tournament starting in South Korea on 20 May.

"Been a pleasure playing for such a great club," Woodman said on Instagram.

"Thank you fans, staff and players."

Woodman has played every game for Kilmarnock since making his debut against Hamilton in the Scottish Cup on 21 January, keeping five clean sheets in his 15 appearances. Kilmarnock are currently eighth in the Premiership, 10 points clear of bottom club Inverness and six ahead of Motherwell in the relegation play-off position.

Celtic winger Patrick Roberts was also a contender for the England under-20 squad, but chose to remain at the club, where he is on loan from Manchester City, for the Scottish Cup final against Aberdeen and the possibility of winning a domestic treble.