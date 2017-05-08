Ghanaian midfielder Sulley Muntari says Uefa are not addressing the "serious issue" of racism in football, after the Pescara player was sent off after leaving the field claiming he was racially abused during a Serie A game.

In a BBC interview, the ex-Portsmouth player goes on to encourage other players to take action, saying "one man cannot fight it, we need to come together".

