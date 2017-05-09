Champions League - Semi-Finals - 2nd Leg
Atl Madrid19:45Real Madrid
Venue: Vicente Calderón

Atletico Madrid v Real Madrid

Sergio Ramos
Ramos scored in both the 2014 and 2016 Champions League finals against Atletico
Champions League semi-final second leg: Atletico Madrid v Real Madrid
Date: Wednesday 10 May, Time: 19:45 BST Coverage: Live text commentary with updates on BBC Radio 5 live

Sergio Ramos says Real Madrid can withstand whatever atmosphere awaits in the Vicente Calderon when they play city rivals Atletico in Wednesday's Champions League semi-final second leg.

Real, who lead 3-0, are visiting for the final time before Atletico move to a new home in the summer.

Ramos says that the perception of Diego Simeone's side as hungrier than the 11-time European champions is wrong.

"The sacrifice is what fills you with desire to win," the Real captain said.

"It seems like here we have grown up in Beverly Hills. Here there are people from humble backgrounds too."

In the latest figures released by accountants Deloitte, Real Madrid have a estimated revenue of 620 million euros, dwarfing Atletico's 228.6 million euros.

Vicente Calderon
Atletico have been at the Vicente Calderon since 1966

Real have beaten Atletico in the Champions League in the past three seasons, including in the 2014 and 2016 finals.

Level on points with Barcelona at the top of La Liga, but with a game in hand, Real are closing in on first league and European Cup double since 1958.

Atletico midfielder Saul Niguez says that his side's task is "very difficult", particularly given Real's run of scoring in their past 60 games.

"We can't go crazy. We need to go step by step, we need to keep a clean sheet," he said.

"If they score the tie is even more difficult, but a goal in the first half would give us a lot of strength and could make them nervous."

Real Madrid will be without Wales international Gareth Bale who is sidelined by a calf injury. Juanfran is expected to return at right-back for the hosts.

