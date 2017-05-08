Double winners Linfield announce three signings

Andrew Mitchell and Robert Garrett have signed for champions Linfield

Former Glentoran midfielder Jordan Stewart, Andrew Mitchell of Crusaders and Portadown's Robert Garrett will play for Linfield next season.

David Healy's double winners announced the signings on Monday night.

Garrett is returning for a second spell at Windsor Park having left to join the Ports in 2014.

The versatile Mitchell was out of contract after two years at Crusaders while Stewart returns to the Irish League from Swindon Town.

Stewart, 22, had been on Linfield's books as a youth player but made his name as a promising player with Glentoran.

"We want to attract more quality players who can strengthen the squad and help us try to bring further success to the club," said Blues boss Healy whose team beat Coleraine 3-0 in Saturday's Irish Cup final, a week after lifting the Premiership title.

Meanwhile, Sean Ward, Ross Gaynor and former Northern Ireland Sammy Clingan are leaving Linfield.

Ward has been linked with Crusaders who were runners-up behind Linfield in this season's title race.