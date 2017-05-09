Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Aberdeen, Chelsea, Hull, Hibernian, Hearts

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Celtic have moved closer to the summer signing of 19-year-old Chelsea striker Dominic Solanke, the England Under-21 international having rejected the offer of a new contract with the English Premier League leaders.(Daily Record)

Aberdeen are poised to make a summer contract offer to Shaun Maloney, the 34-year-old Scotland midfielder who has been out-of-favour with Hull City and is out of contract this summer. (Scottish Sun)

Neil Lennon has revealed he battled against a bout of depression while steering Hibernian to this season's Scottish Championship title and promotion.(The Scotsman)

Hibernian midfielder John McGinn says he was approached by head coach Neil Lennon ahead of Saturday's match against St Mirren asking him if he was mentally ready to play in a game that could have led to his former club's relegation. (The National)

PFA Scotland player of the year Scott Sinclair has vowed to turn down any approaches that might come his way this summer after the 28-year-old winger's excellent first season with Celtic.(Daily Express)

Midfielder Arnaud Djoum insists Hearts players are all "100 per cent" behind Ian Cathro after another testing afternoon for the young head coach in Sunday's home defeat by Aberdeen. (The Scotsman)

Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes says his side have silenced the doubters by all but securing the runners-up spot in the Premiership this season and vowed that they will be even better next season.(Press and Journal)

Logan Bailly is hoping to realise his dream of playing for Standard Liege in his homeland after the Belgian goalkeeper was told he could leave Celtic this summer after failing to command a first-team place. (Daily Record)

St Johnstone midfielder Murray Davidson and striker Michael Coulson are poised to miss the last three games of the season through injury. (Scottish Sun, print edition)

Central defender Jason Kerr, 20, has signed a new two-year contract with St Johnstone. (The Courier)

OTHER GOSSIP

Carly Booth lost out in a Twitter popularity poll for a spot in next month's $1.5 million ShopRite LPGA Classic despite getting close to 7,000 votes and support from backers such as former Manchester United player Phil Neville and former England rugby international Mike Tindall.(The Scotsman)

Officials from the Camanachd Association, shinty's parent body, have expressed confidence that they can overcome a mini-crisis caused by the shortage of referees and ensure that every match will be played this season. (The National)