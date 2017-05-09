Sulley Muntari: Fifa boss Gianni Infantino to speak to player following racism claims

Media playback is not supported on this device Uefa not addressing 'serious issue' of racism

Fifa president Gianni Infantino says he will speak to Sulley Muntari following the Pescara player's claims he was racially abused during a recent game.

Muntari, 32, who was sent off against Cagliari on 30 April after leaving the field in protest, believes Fifa and Uefa are "not taking racism seriously".

Infantino, who heads world football's governing body, has vowed to fight the "idiots" who perpetrate racism.

Fifa was criticised for disbanding its anti-racism task force last September.

The organisation defended this decision, with secretary general Fatma Samba Diouf Samoura saying that it had fulfilled the mandate for which it was set up in 2013.

Talking to reporters in Bahrain ahead of Fifa's annual congress, Infantino pledged "full solidarity" with ex-Portsmouth player Muntari, who has had his one-match ban for the red card against Cagliari overturned by the Italian Football Federation (FIGC).

"I will speak to Muntari, we will work together," said Infantino, who also said he intends to talk to the head of the Italian FA, Carlo Tavecchio.

"Unfortunately idiots, there are always idiots everywhere but we have to fight them. We have to work on the people."

At the weekend, Juventus' Morocco defender Medhi Benatia cut short a post-match television interview on Sunday after claiming to hear a racist insult in his earpiece.

Sulley Muntari has also played for Portsmouth, Sunderland and Inter Milan

Fifa racism task-force disbanded

Fifa's anti-racism taskforce was established in 2013 by former president Sepp Blatter and headed by Jeffrey Webb until he was arrested in 2015 as part of an investigation into corruption.

It was disbanded in September 2016 with Fifa claiming that it had fulfilled its "specific mandate". Samoura added that the taskforce's recommendations had been turned into a "strong programme" to tackle racism.

Its recommendations included introducing extra observers at games and tough penalties for clubs whose players, officials or fans are guilty of racism.

A number of these have been put into action, including the introduced of an Anti-Discrimination Monitoring System to assess 850 high-risk matches for potential discriminatory incidents during the 2018 World Cup qualifiers and friendlies.

The decision to disband it was criticised, with former Fifa vice-president Prince Ali bin al-Hussein describing it as "extremely worrying".

Anti-discrimination group Kick it Out was initially "perplexed" by the decision but said it was "reassured" after holding talks with Fifa on the issue.