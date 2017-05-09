Liam Boyce: Ross County striker scoops player of the month award for April

From the section

Liam Boyce is the second top scorer in the Premiership behind Celtic's Scott Sinclair

Ross County striker Liam Boyce is the Scottish Premiership player of the month for April.

The 26 year old scored six goals in five league games, including a 2-2 draw with champions Celtic.

The Northern Ireland international remains the second top scorer in the Premiership with 20 goals, behind Celtic's Scott Sinclair.

Ross County moved to seventh in the table, seven points clear of second-bottom Motherwell.