Wycombe Wanderers: Garry Thompson and Sam Wood leave Adams Park

Garry Thompson scored in Wycombe's 4-3 FA Cup defeat at Tottenham in January

Wycombe have released experienced midfielder Garry Thompson and left-sided player Sam Wood.

Defender Anthony Stewart, 24, and Nick Freeman, 21, have triggered 12-month extensions to remain at Adams Park.

Centre-back Aaron Pierre, 24, has been offered a new deal while the club remain in talks with 32-year-old midfielder Marcus Bean.

Meanwhile, Jamal Blackman and Alex Jakubiak have returned to parent clubs Chelsea and Watford after loan spells.

Thompson, 36, joined Wycombe in the summer of 2015 when he signed a new two-year deal, which expires in the summer.

Wood, 30, has been with the Chairboys since 2012, having initially been plucked out of non-League football by Brentford.

Wycombe boss Gareth Ainsworth said: "In Garry and Sam we've had two fantastic professionals who have played a huge part in this club's recent progress."