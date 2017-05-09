Cheltenham Town: Eleven players released after 21st place finish

Gary Johnson has won 43% of his games in charge since taking charge in March 2015

Cheltenham Town have released 11 players following the conclusion of their League Two campaign.

Town finished 21st, four points above the relegation zone, in their first season back in the Football League.

Asa Hall, James Jennings, Amari Morgan-Smith and Daniel Parslow will leave the Robins after spending time out on loan.

James Dayton, Jack Munns, Calum Kitscha, Liam Davis, Jack Barthram, James Rowe and Jordan Lymn have also not been offered new contracts.

Harry Pell, Dan Holman, Will Boyle, Carl Winchester and Matt Bower remain under contract, while youngster Josh Thomas recently signed a first professional contract.

Cheltenham manager Gary Johnson is conducting negotiations with the remaining players and a club statement said further announcements are to come.