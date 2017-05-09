Brian Kerr promoted to Albion Rovers manager after Darren Young exit

Brian Kerr was Albion Rovers' Under-20 development squad coach

Former Scotland midfielder Brian Kerr has been named manager of Albion Rovers, two days after Darren Young took charge of his last match.

The Scottish League One club said last month that Young would leave the club after failing to agree a new contract.

Kerr was delighted to have stepped up from coaching Rovers' under-20 development side.

"I'll do everything in my power to continue the progress the club has made in recent years," said the 36-year-old.

"My work will start immediately as I look to put a squad and backroom staff in place for next season."

Kerr told his club website he hopes to name his assistant manager later this week.

Former St Johnstone, Queen's Park and Scotland Under-21 boss Billy Stark had been Young's number two.

Kerr ended his playing career with Arbroath in 2013

Kerr, who played for Newcastle United, Motherwell, Hibernian, Inverness Caledonian Thistle, Dundee and Arbroath, joined the Cliftonhill coaching staff last summer.

Rovers chairman Ronnie Boyd told his club website: "Brian has done a great job with the under-20 development side and we are confident he can do an equally good job with our first team.

"Brian played the game at a very high level both north and south of the border and earned three caps for Scotland, but he also knows the demand of Division One football."

Young was appointed the Coatbridge club's player-manager in June 2014 and led them to the League Two title in his first season.

They finished sixth in the league above last season and Saturday's 2-0 home defeat by champions Livingston left them eighth this term.

Rovers were two points above Peterhead, who will face a play-off to retain their League One status.