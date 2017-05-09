Crewe Alexandra: David Artell releases six players from Gresty Road

Former Crewe Alexandra captain Harry Davis did not play again for the club after his father Steve was sacked in January, finishing the season on loan to Scottish Championship side St Mirren

Crewe Alexandra boss David Artell has released six players from the League Two club, including his predecessor Steve Davis's son Harry.

The departure of defender Davis, 25, is no surprise, as he spent the second half of the season on loan with Scottish Championship side St Mirren.

Defender Ben Nugent, 24, and keeper Andy Dawber, 22, have also been let go.

The other three to go are midfielders Billy Bingham, 26, and Marcus Poscha, 20 and striker Callum Saunders, 21.

But Artell has told BBC Stoke that they plan to keep hold of injured former Bournemouth, Charlton and Portsmouth midfielder Danny Hollands, 31, who missed the last two months of the season. "We want to keep him and will be offering him something in the next week or two," he said.

They have also offered new deals to defenders Perry Ng, 21, George Ray, 23, Jon Guthrie, 24, and Ollie Turton, 24, keeper Dave Richards, 23, and 19-year-old midfielder Ollie Finney, who made his debut in the final day 4-1 win over Barnet. The six players have a month to make up their minds.

Strikers Alex Kiwomya (Chelsea) and Jordan Bowery (Leyton Orient) and Middlesbrough midfielder Callum Cooke have returned to their parent clubs.

But Cooke has already expressed an interest in returning to Gresty Road.

Three of the latest graduates off the Crewe Academy production line have also signed their first one-year professional contracts, full-back Ross Woodcock, midfielder Josh Lundstram and striker Lewis Reilly.

I'm not Idi Amin or Pol Pot - Artell

Crewe Alexandra manager David Artell has been in charge of first-team affairs since January

Crewe boss Artell says the factor behind their decision to release players differed from player to player - and was a collaboration of the whole Alex backroom team.

"It was different things for different players," he told BBC Radio Stoke. "Some we didn't think did enough, some had intimated they wanted to leave, some wanted to move closer to home and some we don't think we can make any better.

"We all had a say. It's not a dictatorship. I'm not Idi Amin or Pol Pot. Everyone chips in and decides the best way forward.

"It's evolution, not revolution, but we won't be happy with 17th in the table again next season."

Crewe first-team players already under contract (12)