Delano Sam-Yorke: Maidstone sign striker following successful loan spell

Delano Sam-Yorke was at Forest Green Rovers before his move to Woking

Delano Sam-Yorke has joined Maidstone United on a permanent deal after a successful loan spell this season.

The 28-year-old striker scored four goals in eight National League appearances after during his two-month loan from Woking earlier this year.

He has previous Football League experience with Cambridge United and has also played for Forest Green Rovers, Lincoln City and Boreham Wood.

He is Maidstone manager Jay Saunders' first signing ahead of next season.

