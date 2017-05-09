SFA: Annan chairman charged over placing bets on football

The SFA has charged Henry McClelland (left) and Lewis Horner

Annan Athletic chairman Henry McClelland has been charged with allegedly placing 4,011 football bets, including 430 involving his own club.

Inverness CT's Lewis Horner has also been charged with allegedly placing 353 football bets, including three accumulators involving his side.

The SFA charges against McClelland date back to July 2011 up to 1 May 2017, and four of the bets were placed on Annan to lose.

He has until next Tuesday to respond.

Horner's charges also range from July 2011 to 1 May 2017. The midfielder was at Hibernian and then on loan at East Stirlingshire when 12 of the bets were placed between July 2011 and June 2012.

In a statement, the Premiership club said: "Inverness Caledonian Thistle FC are aware that Lewis Horner has been served with a Scottish Football Association Notice of Complaint in relation to match betting.

"Upon speaking to Lewis he informed us that he had previously suffered from problems with gambling; for which he had sought professional help.

"Lewis regrets that, having previously received counselling with regard to his addiction, he did not ask for further help sooner. He is very contrite and is extremely embarrassed to have brought this upon both himself and the club.

"Whilst it is disappointing, he has fully co-operated with the club in this matter and we will offer him all the support possible in dealing with this.

"The matter is still under review and, until such time as that is complete, neither the club or player will be making any further comment."

McClelland has been approached for comment.