Championship runners-up Institute and Carrick Rangers of the Premiership draw 1-1 in the first leg of the Irish League's promotion-relegation play-off.

A place in the Premiership will be on the line when the second leg takes place in Carrickfergus on 12 May.

Institute manager Kevin Deery and Mitch Witty from Carrick's coaching staff spoke after the first game at Drumahoe.