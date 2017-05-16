Championship - 2nd Leg
Sheff Wed19:45Huddersfield
Venue: Hillsborough

Sheffield Wednesday v Huddersfield Town

Sam Hutchinson
Sam Hutchinson has made 33 appearances for Sheffield Wednesday this season
Sky Bet Championship play-off semi-final second leg
Coverage: Commentary on BBC Radio 5 live, BBC Radio Sheffield and BBC Radio Leeds; live text commentary on the BBC Sport website and app

    Sheffield Wednesday could have midfielder Sam Hutchinson (knee) back for their Championship play-off semi-final second leg against Huddersfield.

    Striker Gary Hooper (hamstring) is likely to miss out again so Steven Fletcher is set to keep his place.

    Huddersfield will recall goalkeeper Danny Ward in place of Joel Coleman after he missed Sunday's goalless first leg through suspension.

    Ward aside, Town boss David Wagner will probably name with the same team.

    Analysis

    Jonathan Buchan, BBC Radio Sheffield

    Sunday wasn't the most entertaining of play-off games, but it certainly was intriguing.

    Huddersfield were the better of the teams in a game which lacked clear cut chances and the 0-0 scoreline probably left the Owls happier than the Terriers.

    Wednesday may well be a different affair. A sold-out Hillsborough is a lively place to play and, if last season's semi-final against Brighton is anything to go by, it undoubtedly favours the home side.

    Carlos Carvalhal's side have lost just six league games on home soil this season, and we may see them in a slightly more attacking mindset than in West Yorkshire.

    Town will fancy their changes with the fifth-best away form in the division, but the experience of the Wednesday line-up may just be the difference on the night.

    Paul Ogden, BBC Radio Leeds

    Huddersfield's pride at how their team tested well-organised Wednesday in the first leg was unmistakeable, but most fans know that even more quality will be needed to win at Hillsborough in the second.

    Town's early-season sharpness and confidence, often absent in recent weeks, were there again for all to see, but it was typical of the overall campaign that a Town goal was lacking to complete the job.

    Elias Kachunga and Izzy Brown's raw aggression, Rajiv van La Parra's backheel turns and Aaron Mooy's stubbornness on the ball need to be followed up by an end product.

    Satisfied though he was on Sunday, a selection tweak by David Wagner is a possibility to try to outfox Carvalhal. Sean Scannell's inclusion, at least on the bench, would be my own fancy, possibly even to start, and allow a fresher Nahki Wells be thrown on later.

    Wagner's team preparation will have been detailed down to the order of penalty-takers in case a late-night shoot-out is needed, and this could represent Huddersfield's best chance of a ticket to Wembley - match Wednesday in front of goal on the night, and then hope their German contingent are as efficient as history tell us from the penalty spot.

    Match facts

    • Sheffield Wednesday are now unbeaten in eight matches against Huddersfield (W5 D3) in all competitions.
    • Huddersfield have now failed to score a goal in all three matches (including play-offs) against the Owls this season.
    • Indeed, the Terriers have only managed two goals in their last eight meetings with the Owls.
    • Sheffield Wednesday have won both of their previous play-off games at Hillsborough without conceding a goal - 1-0 v Brentford (2005) and 2-0 v Brighton (2016).
    • The Terriers have lost just one of their last five play-off fixtures played away from home (excluding neutral venue), winning three (D1).
    • The team in fourth place has won the Championship play-offs in two of the last three campaigns (Hull in 2015-16 & QPR in 2013-14); this after a run 15 years without promotion for the fourth-placed side.
    • Wednesday have reached the final of both play-off campaigns they have played in (4-2 AET v Hartlepool in League One 2004-05, lost v Hull in Championship 2015-16 final).
    • David Wagner's team have lost six of their past 11 matches in all competitions (W3 D2).

    Find out more

    Scores, Results & Fixtures

    Wednesday 17th May 2017

    View all Championship fixtures

    As It Stands

    TeamPWDLFAGDPts
    1Newcastle462971085404594
    2Brighton46289974403493
    3Reading46267136864485
    4Sheff Wed462491360451581
    5Huddersfield46256155658-281
    6Fulham4622141085572880
    7Leeds462291561471475
    8Norwich4620101685691670
    9Derby461813155450467
    10Brentford4618101875651064
    11Preston461614166463162
    12Cardiff461711186061-162
    13Aston Villa461614164748-162
    14Barnsley461513186467-358
    15Wolves461610205458-458
    16Ipswich461316174858-1055
    17Bristol City46159226066-654
    18QPR46158235266-1453
    19Birmingham461314194564-1953
    20Burton461313204963-1452
    21Nottm Forest46149236272-1051
    22Blackburn461215195365-1251
    23Wigan461012244057-1742
    24Rotherham4658334098-5823
    View full Championship table

    Top Stories

    Related to this story

    Explore the BBC