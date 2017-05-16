Sheffield Wednesday v Huddersfield Town

Sam Hutchinson has made 33 appearances for Sheffield Wednesday this season

Sky Bet Championship play-off semi-final second leg

Sheffield Wednesday could have midfielder Sam Hutchinson (knee) back for their Championship play-off semi-final second leg against Huddersfield.

Striker Gary Hooper (hamstring) is likely to miss out again so Steven Fletcher is set to keep his place.

Huddersfield will recall goalkeeper Danny Ward in place of Joel Coleman after he missed Sunday's goalless first leg through suspension.

Ward aside, Town boss David Wagner will probably name with the same team.

Analysis

Jonathan Buchan, BBC Radio Sheffield

Sunday wasn't the most entertaining of play-off games, but it certainly was intriguing.

Huddersfield were the better of the teams in a game which lacked clear cut chances and the 0-0 scoreline probably left the Owls happier than the Terriers.

Wednesday may well be a different affair. A sold-out Hillsborough is a lively place to play and, if last season's semi-final against Brighton is anything to go by, it undoubtedly favours the home side.

Carlos Carvalhal's side have lost just six league games on home soil this season, and we may see them in a slightly more attacking mindset than in West Yorkshire.

Town will fancy their changes with the fifth-best away form in the division, but the experience of the Wednesday line-up may just be the difference on the night.

Paul Ogden, BBC Radio Leeds

Huddersfield's pride at how their team tested well-organised Wednesday in the first leg was unmistakeable, but most fans know that even more quality will be needed to win at Hillsborough in the second.

Town's early-season sharpness and confidence, often absent in recent weeks, were there again for all to see, but it was typical of the overall campaign that a Town goal was lacking to complete the job.

Elias Kachunga and Izzy Brown's raw aggression, Rajiv van La Parra's backheel turns and Aaron Mooy's stubbornness on the ball need to be followed up by an end product.

Satisfied though he was on Sunday, a selection tweak by David Wagner is a possibility to try to outfox Carvalhal. Sean Scannell's inclusion, at least on the bench, would be my own fancy, possibly even to start, and allow a fresher Nahki Wells be thrown on later.

Wagner's team preparation will have been detailed down to the order of penalty-takers in case a late-night shoot-out is needed, and this could represent Huddersfield's best chance of a ticket to Wembley - match Wednesday in front of goal on the night, and then hope their German contingent are as efficient as history tell us from the penalty spot.

