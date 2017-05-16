Scottish Premiership
St Johnstone19:45Hearts
Venue: McDiarmid Park

St Johnstone v Heart of Midlothian

Hearts pair Perry Kitchen and Isma Goncalves go up against St Johnstone duo Steven MacLean and Chris Millar as they battle for possession
St Johnstone and Hearts have met four times in all competitions this season

    Captain Steven Anderson is back from suspension for St Johnstone's Premiership meeting with Hearts on Wednesday.

    Chris Millar is back training but Murray Davidson and Keith Watson will not return until the close season.

    Hearts have midfielder Prince Buaben suspended but winger Jamie Walker returns after serving a one-match ban.

    Defenders Callum Paterson, Lennard Sowah, John Souttar and Andraz Struna remain out.

    Tommy Wright's Saints, who are fourth, have secured a Europa League qualifying place for next season while fifth-placed Hearts could yet finish below Partick Thistle.

    • Saints have won three and drawn one of their games with Hearts this season
    • Hearts are without a win in their last four outings and last six away games
    • St Johnstone are unbeaten in their last seven meetings with the Edinburgh side
    • Hearts have visited Perth eight times without a win since a Scottish Cup victory in February 2012

    St Johnstone manager Tommy Wright: "We have still got to be strong over the next two games.

    "We can look at one or two who might need a bit of rest, but we still want to finish the season off with two wins and maintain our good record against Hearts.

    "The squad is strong enough without weakening the team."

    Hearts head coach Ian Cathro: "[St Johnstone] have been consistent because they have had consistency in who plays for them, consistency in the way that they play, consistency in their whole environment. That's the word about them. And, also, really strong organisation.

    "They have found what works for them, they have found their way, they have found their attitude and they have found their consistency.

    "And congratulations to them for another season with a good finish and access to European competition."

    As It Stands

    TeamPWDLFAGDPts
    1Celtic363240992574100
    2Aberdeen362241066343270
    3Rangers361810853411264
    4St Johnstone36167134844455
    5Hearts361210145549646
    6Partick Thistle361012143843-542
    7Ross County371013144455-1143
    8Kilmarnock37914143452-1841
    9Motherwell37108194265-2338
    10Dundee36107193856-1837
    11Hamilton37614173154-2332
    12Inverness CT36513183969-3028
    View full Scottish Premiership table

