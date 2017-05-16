St Johnstone v Heart of Midlothian

St Johnstone and Hearts have met four times in all competitions this season

Captain Steven Anderson is back from suspension for St Johnstone's Premiership meeting with Hearts on Wednesday.

Chris Millar is back training but Murray Davidson and Keith Watson will not return until the close season.

Hearts have midfielder Prince Buaben suspended but winger Jamie Walker returns after serving a one-match ban.

Defenders Callum Paterson, Lennard Sowah, John Souttar and Andraz Struna remain out.

Tommy Wright's Saints, who are fourth, have secured a Europa League qualifying place for next season while fifth-placed Hearts could yet finish below Partick Thistle.

Saints have won three and drawn one of their games with Hearts this season

Hearts are without a win in their last four outings and last six away games

St Johnstone are unbeaten in their last seven meetings with the Edinburgh side

Hearts have visited Perth eight times without a win since a Scottish Cup victory in February 2012

St Johnstone manager Tommy Wright: "We have still got to be strong over the next two games.

"We can look at one or two who might need a bit of rest, but we still want to finish the season off with two wins and maintain our good record against Hearts.

"The squad is strong enough without weakening the team."

Hearts head coach Ian Cathro: "[St Johnstone] have been consistent because they have had consistency in who plays for them, consistency in the way that they play, consistency in their whole environment. That's the word about them. And, also, really strong organisation.

"They have found what works for them, they have found their way, they have found their attitude and they have found their consistency.

"And congratulations to them for another season with a good finish and access to European competition."