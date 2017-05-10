Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Rangers, Hearts, Ipswich, Dundee, Inverness

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Hearts have beaten Rangers to the signature of Scotland central defender Christophe Berra after the 32-year-old was released from his Ipswich Town contract after expressing a desire to return to Scotland.(Scottish Sun)

Dundee interim manager Neil McCann is poised to commit his long-term future to the Dens Park club following back-to-back wins in the Scottish Premiership. (The Courier)

Rangers target Rashid Sumaila, the 24-year-old central defender who has played under Ibrox boss Pedro Caixinha, has taken to Twitter to say goodbye to his current club, Al Gharafa, where he is on loan from Kuwaiti club Qadsia.(Daily Record)

Rangers manager Pedro Caixinha has ordered forward Michael O'Halloran, who missed an under-20s match without permission, to go through a fortnight of 6am boot camps and called in team-mates Harry Forrester and Rob Kiernan for early-morning sessions. (Daily Record)

Midfielder Emerson Hyndman will not play again for Rangers this season, with the on-loan 21-year-old returning to Bournemouth after picking up a foot injury that kept him out of Sunday's win over Partick Thistle.(Daily Record)

Inverness Caledonian Thistle midfielder Ross Draper says it would be as big an achievement as winning the Scottish Cup two years ago if his side, sitting bottom of the Premiership, escape relegation. (Press and Journal)

Assistant Austin MacPhee outshone head coach Ian Cathro as the pair addressed fans during a "meet the manager" events held by Hearts.(The Scotsman)

A Scottish punter has turned a £10 bet into more than £60,000 by correctly predicting seven league title winners in England and Scotland. (Daily Record)

OTHER GOSSIP

