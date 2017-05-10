Wycombe Wanderers: Trevor Stroud new chairman, replacing Andrew Howard

Trevor Stroud becomes Wycombe chairman in the club's fourth year of a five-year plan to be "sustainable in League One"

Trevor Stroud has been named as the new Wycombe Wanderers chairman, replacing the outgoing Andrew Howard.

Howard leaves the role after three years but will remain on the fan-owned club's board and move into a new position as sporting director.

That role will involve "overseeing the performance and development of all football matters".

Stroud, a club director and chairman of Wycombe Wanderers Trust, will begin his new role on 1 August.

Howard said: "I have been immensely proud to be chairman of Wycombe Wanderers and found it to be a challenging but extremely rewarding three years.

"Together I feel we have developed a really professional organisation and are moving towards an infrastructure which will be capable of operating at a higher level.

"However, the time has come for me to focus my efforts on the football side of the business, working in a new role which (manager) Gareth (Ainsworth) and his staff, with the support of the board, have devised in order to give us all the best possible chance of continuing the excellent progress on the pitch."