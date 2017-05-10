Craig Disley: Grimsby release skipper after six years with the League Two club

From the section

Craig Disley joined Grimsby from Shrewsbury in June 2011

Grimsby Town have released captain Craig Disley after six years.

The 35-year-old midfielder played 234 league games and helped the club back into the Football League in 2015-16.

Josh Gowling, 33, Dan Jones, 22, Ashley Chambers, 27, and Gavin Gunning, 26, have also been released.

New deals have been offered to Shaun Pearson, 28 and Ben Davies, 35, while the club say they "hope to engage" fellow defender Danny Collins, 36, for the 2017-18 season.

Full-back Danny Andrew, 26, has triggered a one-year contract extension.