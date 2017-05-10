Jonathan Grounds: Birmingham City extend defender's deal until 2018

Jonathan Grounds started his career with Middlesbrough

Birmingham City have taken up a one-year extension on defender Jonathan Grounds' contract.

The 29-year-old has made 132 league appearances for Blues since joining from Oldham in July 2014.

Grounds was part of the Birmingham side which avoided relegation to League One on the last day of the season.

Meanwhile, talks are ongoing between Harry Redknapp and the club's board regarding their managerial vacancy, BBC Radio 5 live's Pat Murphy reports.

Redknapp, 70, was appointed Blues boss until the end of the season in April after the resignation of Gianfranco Zola and won two of his three games to steer the club to safety.

The ex-West Ham and Tottenham boss is seeking assurances from the owners that he will be provided with money to rebuild the squad.