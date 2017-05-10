Jon McLaughlin: Burton goalkeeper among five released by Brewers

Jon McLaughlin played 138 games for Burton Albion.

First-choice goalkeeper Jon McLaughlin is among five players being released by Championship club Burton Albion.

Defender Phil Edwards and midfielders Lee Williamson, Callum Reilly and Charlie Gatter are also leaving.

Tom Flanagan, John Mousinho, Ben Turner, Marvin Sordell, Lloyd Dyer, Stephen Bywater and Shaun Barker have all been offered new deals.

The Brewers have taken up one-year extensions to retain Marcus Harness, Marcus Dinanga and Sam Hornby.

McLaughlin, 29, played all but the final three games of Burton's maiden Championship season, when he was sidelined by an arm injury.

Bywater took his place for the matches against Leeds, Barnsley and Reading and boss Nigel Clough hinted the 35-year-old former West Ham and Derby man could play a bigger role next season.

"We just feel that we want to move into a different direction with a different kind of goalkeeper," Clough told Burton's official website.

"If we start the season with Stephen, I don't think anybody will be too disappointed with that."