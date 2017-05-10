Plymouth Argyle: Jordan Slew & Connor Smith among nine released

Midfielder Connor Smith played 31 times as Plymouth finished as runners-up in League Two

Plymouth Argyle have released nine of the squad which helped them gain promotion from League Two, including forward Jordan Slew and Connor Smith.

Slew, 24, cost Blackburn about £1m in 2011 and scored six times in 40 appearances for the Pilgrims.

Striker Jimmy Spencer and midfielder Ryan Donaldson are among the other players who will leave the club.

Midfielder Graham Carey, left-back Gary Sawyer and back-up goalkeeper Mark McCallum have been offered new deals.

David Fox, Jake Jervis and Oscar Threlkeld will all be staying at Home Park, as they are among seven players to have triggered extensions to their previous deals.