Uwe Rosler: Fleetwood Town boss expects contract talks with League One club

Uwe Rosler has previously been in charge at Leeds, Wigan and Brentford in England

Fleetwood Town manager Uwe Rosler expects discussions with the club about his contract this summer.

The 48-year-old former Manchester City striker led the Cod Army to the League One play-offs this season, only to then lose to Bradford City.

Rosler joined Fleetwood at the start of the season on a two-year deal and has been linked with a move to Norwich.

"It is a clear message, I have one year more on my contract and I'm sure the club will talk to me," he said.

"Then we see what happens. I'm planning and you can ask [technical director] Gretar Steinsson that we've already been planning and putting things in place.

"The last two weeks I've been so focused on the play-offs but now I'll take two days off and then we'll send the players on holiday."