Charlie Taylor: Leeds United open disciplinary proceedings against defender

Charlie Taylor made 93 league appearances for Leeds United

Leeds United have opened internal disciplinary proceedings against defender Charlie Taylor after he refused to play against Wigan.

BBC Radio Leeds understands the 23-year-old told the club on Saturday he did not want to play in Sunday's game.

Taylor is out of contract at the end of June and is expected to leave the club.

"It's hugely disappointing. He's a fantastic lad but I think he'd been terribly advised all season," boss Garry Monk told the station on Sunday.