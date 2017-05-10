Colchester United release Matthew Briggs & Lloyd Doyley

Matthew Briggs (left) joined Colchester from Millwall in 2015

League Two side Colchester United have released defenders Matthew Briggs and Lloyd Doyley after missing out on the play-offs this season.

Briggs, 26, made 15 appearances this season after being restricted by injured, while ex-Watford man Doyley, 34, played just three times.

Dexter Peter, Femi Akinwande, Ben Wyatt, Brendan Ocran and Rhys Williams have also been released.

All other out-of-contract players have been offered new deals.

From the first team that means goalkeeper Dean Brill, defenders Richard Brindley, Tom Eastman, Lewis Kinsella, Kane Vincent-Young and George Elokobi, midfielder Charley Edge and forwards Diaz Wright, Drey Wright and Chris Porter have all been offered new terms.