Lyon v Ajax (agg 1-4)

Ajax have not played in a European final since losing to Juventus on penalties in the 1996 Champions League final

Europa League semi-final second leg Venue: Stade de Lyon Date: Thursday 11 May Time: 20:05 BST Coverage: Live text commentary on the BBC Sport website

Lyon boss Bruno Genesio says he remains positive the French club can overturn a three-goal deficit against Ajax to reach the Europa League final.

Ajax moved to the brink of a first European final in 21 years with a 4-1 first-leg win in Amsterdam last week.

Lyon have averaged over four goals per game in their Europa League home matches this season.

"There's an hour and a half to overcome our deficit," said Genesio, whose side are fourth in Ligue 1.

Two goals from on-loan Chelsea striker Bertrand Traore, plus efforts from Kasper Dolberg and Amin Younes have put the Dutch side in command ahead of Thursday's return leg.

But Lyon, who have never reached a major European final, were given hope after France midfielder Mathieu Valbuena curled in an away goal.

The winners will play either Manchester United or Celta Vigo, who trail 1-0 to the Premier League side, in the 24 May final in Stockholm.

Genesio believes his side's 3-2 league victory over Nantes on Sunday showed they are capable of pulling off a comeback against Ajax.

"We'll have to create chances and take them, but also remain calm and organised when we lose the ball," added Genesio.

"We have to remember that we scored three goals on Sunday. And if we score three against Ajax, we could go through."