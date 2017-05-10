Europa League - Semi-Final - 2nd Leg
Lyon20:05Ajax
Venue: Parc OL

Lyon v Ajax (agg 1-4)

Lyon v Ajax - Europa League semi-final
Ajax have not played in a European final since losing to Juventus on penalties in the 1996 Champions League final
Europa League semi-final second leg
Venue: Stade de Lyon
Date: Thursday 11 May
Time: 20:05 BST
Coverage: Live text commentary on the BBC Sport website

Lyon boss Bruno Genesio says he remains positive the French club can overturn a three-goal deficit against Ajax to reach the Europa League final.

Ajax moved to the brink of a first European final in 21 years with a 4-1 first-leg win in Amsterdam last week.

Lyon have averaged over four goals per game in their Europa League home matches this season.

"There's an hour and a half to overcome our deficit," said Genesio, whose side are fourth in Ligue 1.

Two goals from on-loan Chelsea striker Bertrand Traore, plus efforts from Kasper Dolberg and Amin Younes have put the Dutch side in command ahead of Thursday's return leg.

But Lyon, who have never reached a major European final, were given hope after France midfielder Mathieu Valbuena curled in an away goal.

The winners will play either Manchester United or Celta Vigo, who trail 1-0 to the Premier League side, in the 24 May final in Stockholm.

Genesio believes his side's 3-2 league victory over Nantes on Sunday showed they are capable of pulling off a comeback against Ajax.

"We'll have to create chances and take them, but also remain calm and organised when we lose the ball," added Genesio.

"We have to remember that we scored three goals on Sunday. And if we score three against Ajax, we could go through."

    Find out more

    Scores, Results & Fixtures

    Thursday 11th May 2017

    View all Europa League fixtures

    As It Stands

    A

    TeamPWDLFAGDPts
    1Fenerbahçe641186213
    2Man Utd6402124812
    3Feyenoord621337-47
    4Zorya Luhansk602428-62

    B

    TeamPWDLFAGDPts
    1Apoel Nic640286212
    2Olympiakos62227618
    3BSC Young Boys62227438
    4FC Astana6123511-65

    C

    TeamPWDLFAGDPts
    1Saint-Étienne633085312
    2Anderlecht6321168811
    3Mainz 056231810-29
    4FK Qabala6006514-90

    D

    TeamPWDLFAGDPts
    1Zenit St P6501178915
    2AZ Alkmaar6222610-48
    3Maccabi Tel-Aviv621379-27
    4Dundalk611458-34

    E

    TeamPWDLFAGDPts
    1Roma6330167912
    2Astra Giurgiu6222710-38
    3Viktoria Plzen6132710-36
    4Austria Vienna61231114-35

    F

    TeamPWDLFAGDPts
    1KRC Genk6402139412
    2Ath Bilbao63121011-110
    3Rapid Vienna613278-16
    4Sassuolo6123911-25

    G

    TeamPWDLFAGDPts
    1Ajax6420116514
    2Celta Vigo623110739
    3Standard Liege61418627
    4Panathinaikos6015313-101

    H

    TeamPWDLFAGDPts
    1Shakt Donsk66002151618
    2KAA Gent6222913-48
    3Sporting Braga6132911-26
    4Konyaspor6015212-101

    I

    TeamPWDLFAGDPts
    1Schalke650193615
    2FK Krasnodar62138807
    3FC RB Salzb62136607
    4Nice6204511-66

    J

    TeamPWDLFAGDPts
    1Fiorentina6411156913
    2PAOK Salonika631276110
    3FK Qarabag6213712-57
    4Slovan Liberec6114712-54

    K

    TeamPWDLFAGDPts
    1Sparta Prague640286212
    2Hapoel Be'er Sheva62226608
    3Southampton62226428
    4Inter Milan6204711-46

    L

    TeamPWDLFAGDPts
    1Osmanlispor6312107310
    2Villarreal62319819
    3FC Zürich613257-26
    4Steaua Buc613257-26
    View full Europa League tables

    Top Stories

    Related to this story