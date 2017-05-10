Kilmarnock AGM: Sponsor renews six-figure deal, McCulloch not drawn on future

Kilmarnock survived a relegation play-off last season and are closing to securing their Premiership safety

Kilmarnock have announced at their annual general meeting that sponsor QTS have renewed their six-figure deal for another season.

Earlier this term, the company's managing director suggested the sponsorship could end unless Michael Johnston resigned from Killie's board.

Johnston, the club's company secretary, was absent from Wednesday's AGM.

The Ayrshire club reported that Johnston has not returned to normal duties following his wife's passing.

Interim manager Lee McCulloch addressed shareholders but indicated he would not be drawn on his own position until the club's Premiership status for next season was secured.

However, he did hint that should Killie beat basement club Inverness Caledonian Thistle on Saturday he would consider sitting down with the board with a view to the future.

The Rugby Park club, with three games to play, are six points clear of the Premiership play-off place but cannot finish bottom and be automatically relegated.

Losses reduced

Kilmarnock's accounts for the year ended 30 May 2016 posted a loss of £69,089 - a substantial improvement on the previous year's loss of £724,406.

This was due to a number of factors including compensation received from Uefa for players taking part in Euro 2016, an increase in gate receipts, an increase in commercial income and television revenue from last season's Scottish Cup tie and replay with Rangers.

The forecast for the current financial year suggests a trading profit, taking into consideration finance received from the sale of forward Souleymane Coulibaly to Egyptian club Al Ahly and compensation from Bury after manager Lee Clark left to join the English League One club, which prompted McCulloch's promotion from the assistant manager's role.

Former Motherwel, Rangers and Scotland player McCulloch has been in charge of Killie since mid-February

The accounts to May 2016 also revealed director Billy Bowie, through his company Billy Bowie Special Projects Limited, once again advanced funds to the club to the tune of £165,000 during the year. That takes the total owing to his company to £888,833.

Killie supporters were also given the opportunity at the AGM to provide a presentation to shareholders promoting their campaign to have a fan-elected director join the board.

The aim of the 'Trust in Killie' campaign, which is led by the Kilmarnock Supporters Society (also known as the Killie Trust) is to raise £100,000 to purchase unallocated shares in the club. Once this is achieved, a supporter will be elected to take a seat on the board.