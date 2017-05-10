Harry Redknapp: Birmingham manager to sign one-year contract

Harry Redknapp took charge of Jordan for two World Cup qualifiers last year

Harry Redknapp has agreed to stay as manager of Championship side Birmingham City and is expected to sign a one-year contract later this week.

The 70-year-old guided Blues to Championship safety at the weekend with a 1-0 victory at Bristol City.

Redknapp took over on 18 April after Gianfranco Zola's departure.

The ex-West Ham, Tottenham and QPR boss led Birmingham to two wins in the final three matches as they avoided relegation to League One by two points.

Redknapp's first game in charge of Birmingham was a 1-0 defeat by West Midlands rivals Aston Villa - a result which left his team just one place above the relegation zone.

But successive wins to end the season over Huddersfield - where they played for more than an hour with 10 men - and Bristol City on the final day ensured their survival.

Analysis - Pat Murphy

Harry Redknapp's confirmed that he's agreed to manage Birmingham City on a one-year contract. He will review the situation with the club at the end of next season after signing the contract later this week.

Redknapp has been assured by the Chinese owners that sufficient funds will be available to strengthen a squad that nearly got Blues relegated.

Steve Cotterill and Paul Groves will continue assisting Redknapp. He's been locked in talks with the board since Sunday night.

Birmingham will be the furthest north that Redknapp's ever managed in his long career. Before that, it was Tottenham.