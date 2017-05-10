England: Several fans banned over behaviour at Germany friendly

England took a large following to Dortmund but a number of fans sang disrespectful songs

Several members of the England Supporters' Travel Club have been banned by the Football Association after "unacceptable behaviour" during the friendly against Germany in March.

During England's 1-0 loss in Dortmund, some away fans booed the German national anthem and sang chants referencing World War Two.

FA chairman Greg Clarke said it was "disrespectful and disappointing".

Investigations continue, and the FA could impose more sanctions.

It said in a statement: "We have been working closely with the relevant authorities to identify a number of individuals, some of whom have already been suspended from the England Supporters' Travel Club and will now be pursued by the UK Football Policing Unit and potentially be subject to a football banning order.

"To date, 34 members have been investigated for their behaviour by the FA, some of whom have now been banned from the membership."