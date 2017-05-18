League Two - 2nd Leg
Exeter19:45Carlisle
Venue: St James Park

Exeter City v Carlisle United

Joel Grant
Joel Grant had a hand in all three of Exeter's goals in the first leg on Sunday, scoring one and assisting the other two
Sky Bet League Two play-off semi-final second leg
Coverage: BBC local radio; live text commentary on the BBC Sport website and app

    Exeter are waiting on the fitness of left-back Craig Woodman, who came off with a knock in the first leg which finished 3-3 at Brunton Park.

    Veteran Matt Oakley hopes to be fit to return to the squad, while striker Reuben Reid is pushing for a start.

    Carlisle United are expected to be without 14-goal striker Jabo Ibehre through a hamstring injury.

    Midfielder Mike Jones will definitely be absent after he was ruled out for the remainder of the season.

    Through the quirk of the fixture list, this is the third meeting of the two teams in succession since the season finished on 6 May.

    Carlisle won 3-2 at St James Park on the final weekend of the regular campaign.

    Exeter have held a lead eight times in the past four meetings between the sides, but only came away with two draws and two defeats.

    The teams have scored 20 goals between them over those games.

    Exeter manager Paul Tisdale told BBC Sport:

    "It's the last game of the season that we can guarantee. I can't guarantee we're going to win - I really want to, but I can't guarantee it.

    "They've got real strength and a real sense of identity with their attacking play, and you have to respect them for that as well.

    "No score is a good score until the second leg's been completed and you've won. It's half time, that's all it is - there's no good score."

    Carlisle United boss Keith Curle told BBC Radio Cumbria:

    "There's been a good vibe around the stadium, on Monday there was a level of fatigue amongst the supporters - they were worn out because of the level of support they gave us. The rollercoaster of emotions took its toll.

    "We don't have the mindset of giving them a head-start and get the best out of ourselves. The interesting factor on Thursday will be if we score first, extend that lead and go two-nil up - what is their mental capacity? It's whether we go out there and try to enforce it.

    "They'll be aware, and respectful of what we've got in the changing room, that there's a never-say-die attitude in there."

    Match facts

    • Exeter have scored exactly twice in each of their last three home meetings with Carlisle, but have only won once (D1 L1).
    • This is Carlisle's third away Football League play-off semi-final match, with the previous two both finishing 2-1 - Carlisle losing to Wycombe in 1993/94 but beating Leeds in 2007/08.
    • Carlisle have yet to keep a clean sheet in the play-offs, conceding in all five games (10 in total).
    • David Wheeler has found the net in four of his last six league appearances for Exeter, netting four goals in the process.
    • The Cumbrians are unbeaten in their last six games, winning two and drawing four.
    • Exeter have failed to keep a clean sheet in each of their last 10 games, including shipping six goals in the last two games (both vs Carlisle).
    • Ollie Watkins has provided more assists in all competitions than any other Exeter player this season (8), with one of those coming for Joel Grant's opener in the first leg.

